Bhubaneswar: Snehalata Sahoo, Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), Derabish block, Kendrapara district, was removed from the post for allegedly denying leave to a 7-month pregnant woman employee of the office. The woman later lost her baby as the unborn child died in the womb.

The action was taken against Sahoo to ensure an impartial probe into the matter, said Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.

The District Collector has been directed to conduct an investigation and submit a report, on the basis of which action will be taken against Sahoo, the Deputy CM said.

The incident took place on October 25 as Barsha Priyadarshini, a 26-year-old clerk of the Women and Child Development Department office in Derabish block, experienced intense labour pain during working hours. Though she requested Sahoo and other colleagues to take her to a hospital, she was allegedly ignored.

On being informed, Barsha's family members arrived at her office and took her to a private hospital, where doctors performed an ultrasound and confirmed that her baby had died in the womb.

A video, which surfaced on social media and went viral, shows Sahoo engaged in a heated argument with Barsha’s family members at the office.

Barsha lodged a formal complaint with the Kendrapara district collector, urging strict action against Sahoo, whom she holds responsible for her loss due to alleged negligence.

On the other hand, Sahoo refuted the allegations, claiming that Barsha had not applied for any leave. She further claimed that the circulated video was doctored.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.