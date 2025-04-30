Bhubaneswar: People across Odisha are celebrating the agrarian festival 'Akshaya Tritiya' today, marking the start of the farming season. Farmers observed the traditional ritual of ‘Akhi Muthi Anukula’, symbolically sowing seeds in their fields after ploughing—a gesture that signifies the beginning of agricultural activities.

Dressed in new clothes, farmers carried baskets filled with seeds to their fields, offering them to Goddess Lakshmi and praying for a bountiful harvest.

The festival also coincides with the start of Chandan Jatra, a ceremonial procession of deities held at many temples in the state. In Puri, work on building the chariots for the annual Ratha Jatra of Lord Jagannath and His siblings begins on this day.

Akshaya Tritiya is considered highly auspicious for starting new ventures such as weddings, property purchases, or investments. It is widely believed that any activity begun on this day will grow and flourish.

The day also holds religious importance as it is believed to be the birthday of Lord Parasurama, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is also said to be the day when Ved Vyasa and Lord Ganesha began composing the Mahabharata.