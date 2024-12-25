Bhubaneswar: Christmas is being celebrated with special midnight mass, visits to churches, singing of carols and exchange of greetings and gifts in different parts of Odisha, today.

Christians, along with many others from other religious beliefs, attended the midnight mass by singing Christmas hymns and prayers at churches across the state.

Churches were decorated with lights, candles, Christmas trees and bells to celebrate the festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.

“I have been attending the midnight mass since over 10 years now. I visited St Vincent’s Catholic Church in Satya Nagar along with my family members last night. It is a special day for me,” said Aseema Dixit.

“Jesus Christ came to earth on this day to liberate us from our sins. We celebrate this day to remind us of the sacrifices he made for us. We attend the midnight mass and offered prayers at the church to mark the occasion,” said Lawrence at Catholic Church of Bhubaneswar.

“Apart from the religious significance, the day is fun. I love the cakes, gifts, music, dance and the holiday Christmas brings along,” she added.

Churches, homes and streets – more so in western parts of Odisha with large Christian population – were decked up with lights and decorative items. Christmas trees and castles depicting the birth of Jesus Christ were placed to commemorate the occasion.