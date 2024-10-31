Bhubaneswar: Odisha is abuzz with excitement today as people across the state are celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights. Friends, families, and neighbours were seen exchanging sweets and warm greetings, marking the spirit of unity and joy that defines the festival.

Firecracker shops in various cities, including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri, witnessed large crowds as people bought firecrackers and other items to light up the evening. The streets were filled with vendors selling vibrant decoration items, lamps, and sweets. This evening, households will illuminate their homes with traditional oil lamps and decorative lights, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness.

The State Pollution Control Board has issued guidelines for bursting firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali.

Below are the guidelines.

1. Celebrate Deepavali by burning Diyas only and limiting the bursting of firecrackers between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. only. Also, avoid bursting of series fire crackers and crackers generating a peak noise level of 125 dBA.

2. Firecrackers should not be burst near gardens/ parks, in silence zones such as areas comprising 100 meters around hospitals, educational institutions, courts, religious places etc. as declared by the competent authority.

3. Only green firecrackers are allowed in open areas.

4. Avoid using firecrackers near slums and structures that are easily flammable on roads and busy traffic.

5. Children below 10 years are not allowed to burst sound-generating firecrackers. Wear cotton clothes while bursting firecrackers.

6. The Supreme Court has also banned the production and sale of crackers except for green crackers. The use of Barium and banned chemicals in firecrackers has also been prohibited.