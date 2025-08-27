Bhubaneswar: The spirit of devotion and festivity filled the air across Odisha today as people celebrated Ganesh Puja, worshipping Lord Ganesh, the remover of obstacles.

From cities to villages, temples, educational institutions, and community pandals witnessed grand celebrations with colourful decorations, traditional rituals, and devotional songs.

In Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, beautifully crafted idols of Lord Ganesh were installed in pandals, attracting large crowds. Educational institutions, particularly schools and colleges, observed the festival with enthusiasm, as Ganesh Puja is considered auspicious for students seeking knowledge and success.

Special pujas, cultural programmes, and community feasts marked the day in several places. Artisans in Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, and Berhampur had prepared idols weeks in advance, showcasing intricate artistry that added charm to the celebrations.

Security and traffic management were tightened in major towns to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival. Local markets also bustled with activity as people purchased flowers, fruits, sweets, and decorative items for the puja.