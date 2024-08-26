Bhubaneswar: Krishna Janmashtami, the festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, is being observed with great enthusiasm across Odisha, today. Devotees thronged various temples across the state to offer prayers and participate in the celebrations.

In Bhubaneswar, the ISKCON temple witnessed a large turnout of devotees who gathered to have a glimpse (darshan) of Lord Krishna. The temple was beautifully decorated, and special rituals were conducted to mark the occasion. Devotees sang devotional songs, and the atmosphere was filled with spiritual fervour.

Temples in other parts of Odisha also saw significant footfall, as people gathered to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, which holds immense religious significance in Hinduism. Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated to signify the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

A unique aspect of the celebrations was the sight of children dressed as baby Krishna with peacock feathers, flutes, and other traditional adornments. These young devotees added a special charm to the festivities, bringing the story of Krishna's birth to life.

The festival not only celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna but also his teachings and role in the epic Mahabharata. Devotees believe that observing Janmashtami with devotion brings peace, prosperity, and spiritual upliftment.

As the day progressed, temples remained crowded with devotees offering prayers and participating in cultural programs. The celebrations are expected to continue into the night, with midnight being the most significant time, as it is believed to be the exact moment of Lord Krishna's birth.