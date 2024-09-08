Sambalpur: Festive spirit gripped western Odisha today as people from all walks of life celebrated Nuakhai, the agrarian festival, with much zeal and zest.

Nuakhai is observed to welcome the new rice of the season. People of the region worship their presiding deities during Nuakhai celebrations as a mark of gratitude for bumper crops, good rain and favourable weather for farming activities. As per rituals, the first harvested crop is offered to the goddess Samaleswari in Sambalpur.

As per the tradition, the farmers offer the first grains of the harvest to the deity and then partake in it. The head of the family worships the household deity and offers rice and other food before distributing the prasad among the other members.

Customarily, all the family members sit and eat together on the occasion, while the people who work outside also visit their homes to celebrate the festival.

This agrarian festival marks the welcoming of the new rice harvest, signifying prosperity, gratitude, and community bonding.

The word "Nuakhai" comes from two Odia words: "Nua" meaning "new" and "Khai" meaning "to eat." The festival typically falls on the day after the Ganesh Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Bhadraba (August-September). It is celebrated with great fervour, where families and communities come together to offer the first produce of the harvest to their deities, particularly Goddess Samaleswari, the presiding deity of Sambalpur.

Nuakhai begins with the farmers offering the first portion of the harvested paddy to the deities, followed by family members gathering to partake in a ceremonial meal. The family's eldest member takes the lead in serving the new rice to all, symbolizing unity and blessings for prosperity.

Beyond agriculture, Nuakhai holds cultural and spiritual significance. It’s a festival that reinforces the values of gratitude, community bonding, and respect for nature’s bounty. People dress in traditional attire, exchange gifts, and seek blessings from elders, reflecting the cultural richness of western Odisha.