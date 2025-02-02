Bhubaneswar: People across Odisha are celebrating Saraswati Puja with traditional pomp and gaiety today, worshipping Goddess Saraswati, the deity of wisdom, music, and learning.

Dressed in bright-yellow sarees symbolizing Basant Panchami—the festival marking the arrival of spring—women and girls, along with men and boys in kurtas, offered prayers and flowers to the goddess. Families gathered in cities, towns, and villages to share prasad as part of the celebrations.

For children, Saraswati Puja is a day of joy, as it is considered a no-study day. Excited to set aside their textbooks, students participated in rituals at educational institutions, community clubs, and households. The puja ceremonies began early in the morning with priests chanting Vedic hymns. Seeking the goddess’ blessings, students placed their books, pens, and musical instruments near the deity’s idol.

A key tradition of the festival is the ritual of initiating young children into education. Known as Aksharabhyasam, this ceremony is considered auspicious for a child’s first step into the world of learning. Many parents organized special events where priests or teachers guided children in writing their first letters, marking the beginning of their academic journey.

The festival is being observed with enthusiasm across Odisha, with educational institutions and communities coming together to honour Goddess Saraswati.