Puri: Amid the growing bird flu scare in Odisha, a three-member Central team today visited poultry farms in different areas of Nimapara block of Puri district to assess the ground situation. The Central team of veterinarians talked to locals as well as the Rapid Response teams in the areas.

The team comprising Abhijit Mitra, Adhiraj Mishra and Ramasish Hazare spoke to locals on the death of chickens and symptoms. It visited Daspurusottampur, Balipada and Bakugaon areas under Nimapara block.

The bird flu has been detected in chickens in a poultry farm in Kothakusanga village in the block.

Mitra, one of the team members, said bird flu affects chickens, wild birds and cows. Chances of presence of bird flu virus in humans cannot be ruled out. However, till date no case of bird flu affected human has been detected.

The team asked poultry farmers to keep the affected chickens in isolation.

Senior veterinary doctors of the district and other officials were present during the Central team visit.