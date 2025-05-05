Bhubaneswar: The Centre has granted in-principle approval for the establishment of a greenfield airport at Odisha’s Puri town. This was revealed by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation today.

Puri, one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites in India and home to Lord Jagannath, attracts millions of devotees and tourists from across the country and the world, said the Ministry.

“The decision to establish an airport at Puri will provide a major boost to religious tourism, regional development, and overall connectivity in the region,” it added.

According to the Ministry, the proposed airport will be able to enhance the direct connectivity between Puri and major metropolitan cities in India. This decision marks an important milestone for Puri and is in line with the Union Government’s commitment to strengthening last-mile air connectivity and making air travel accessible to all, said the Ministry.

The Centre also granted in-principle approval for the establishment of a greenfield airport at Kota in Rajasthan.

The proposed airport will not only serve Kota city, known as a major educational and industrial hub, but will also cater to the growing population and economic activity in the Hadoti region.