Bhubaneswar: Soon, the people visiting the world-famous Sun Temple at Odisha’s Konark will have the opportunity to travel to the seaside town by trains.

The Centre has sanctioned the final location survey (FLS) for the new railway line from Konark to Bhubaneswar, said Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a letter to Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida recently.

The new rail line will pass through Nimapara and Gop areas of Puri district, added Vaishnaw.

Earlier, Parida, the legislator from Nimapara, had written to the Rail Minister urging him to take the necessary steps for construction of the new railway line via Nimapara and Gop.

The Deputy Chief Minister has thanked the Rail Minister for sanctioning the FLS for the preparation of detailed project report (DPR) for the new railway line.

“This long-awaited initiative will not only establish a direct rail link between the state capital and the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Konark, but also bring immense benefits to the people of Gop and Nimapara,” said Parida.

The new line will boost local economies, support agricultural producers, and provide easier access to healthcare and education for residents. Besides, this railway line will foster regional connectivity and boost tourism, she added.

“This transformative project will bring lasting benefits to our people,” stated Parida.