Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), R.S. Gopalan, on Friday requested all District Collectors and District Election Officers (DEOs) to ensure meticulous planning and timely execution of every activity, so that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the 2026 Electoral Rolls can be conducted smoothly and transparently across the state.

While participating in a virtual review meeting on preparations for the SIR, Gopalan emphasised that all SIR should be carried out in strict adherence of the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The meeting discussed in detail the current status of field-level implementation and the steps taken to ensure the smooth conduct of the Special Intensive Revision.

The Chief Electoral Officer in the meeting emphasised the timely compliance with the guidelines regularly issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the need for proactive preparations at every level for the smooth conduct of SIR.

He directed the officers to become proactive and extend full cooperation to the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) not only during the revision process but also at all other times.

The key agendas discussed during the meeting include status of comparison between 2002 and 2025 Electoral Rolls and submission of the summary report, disposal of Forms 6, 7, and 8 by as of September 25, preparedness for printing of enumeration forms and planning for their distribution among BLOs immediately after declaration of the SIR schedule.

The officials also held discussions on filling up of vacant posts related to election activities by DEOs and Collectors, logistical and manpower support to BLOs for uploading enumeration forms at centralized locations and preparedness for press conferences and political party meetings on the day of SIR declaration and conduct of the second round of training for all election functionaries, including BLOs, post-SIR declaration.

(IANS)