Bhubaneswar: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha, R.S. Gopalan, on Tuesday, emphasised the need to tackle any misleading information spread in connection with the initiative of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the 2026 Electoral Rolls in the state.

During a virtual meeting with the district Information and Public Relations Officers across the state, CEO Gopalan elaborated on the noble objectives and contemporary necessity of the Special Intensive Revision initiative, voters’ eligibility, and measures to counter misleading information regarding the SIR, which is going to start soon.

He also highlighted the crucial role of District I&PR officers in creating awareness among people at the grassroots level.

“The Election Commission of India has earned special global recognition for its dedicated and impartial functioning over the years. To preserve that hard-earned reputation, it is essential to effectively counter misleading and false information,” asserted CEO Gopalan.

He stated that the Election Commission of India lays utmost emphasis on ensuring that no eligible voter’s name is deleted from the electoral roll and that no ineligible person’s name is included in the list.

He added that all related activities in Odisha are being carried out in accordance with this directive. Deputy CEO Lakshmiprasad Sahu briefed the officials on various aspects of the SIR through a presentation. He also shared information about the key measures taken by the ECI in the context of the Bihar elections.

The Deputy CEO also added that after receiving any information about misleading claims, such as several voters’ names being deleted from the list at once, incorrect details provided by Booth Level Officers, houses without numbers, and multiple registrations under a single address, the District I&PR Officers must promptly share accurate information with the public and counter such misinformation without delay.

Sahu advised that the press releases and information regularly received from the CEO, Odisha, should be continuously disseminated through social and other media to ensure awareness among people at the grassroots level, and that creative suggestions should also be shared with the CEO's office.

Earlier, on September 26, Odisha CEO Gopalan requested all District Collectors and District Election Officers (DEOs) to ensure meticulous planning and timely execution of every activity, so that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the 2026 Electoral Rolls can be conducted smoothly and transparently across the state. (IANS)