Bhubaneswar: The Home department has framed charges against IPS officer Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao.

Pandit, a 2007-batch IPS officer, has been placed under suspension over alleged misconduct.

Prior to his suspension, Pandit was serving as the DIG of Fire Service and Home Guard in Odisha.

The Home department has decided to hold an enquiry against the senior IPS officer under Rule-8 of the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969.

The department has asked Pandit to submit his reply to the charges framed against him within 30 days. The IPS officer has also been given the option to depose before the authorities concerned to submit his reply.

The inquiring authority may hold the probe against the IPS officer ex-parte, if he fails to submit his reply within 30 days.

It has been alleged that Pandit misbehaved with a woman inspector at her residence in the capital city here on July 27.

The state government suspended Pandit after the Director General of Police (DGP) submitted a confidential report on the alleged misconduct.