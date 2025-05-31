Bhubaneswar: A day after recovering huge amount of cash from possession of Chief Engineer Baikuntha Sarangi during raids, Odisha Vigilance arrested him in a DA case.

Baikuntha Nath Sarangi, the Chief Engineer, Plan Roads of the Rural Works (RW) Department, was placed under arrest for possession of disproportionate assets, Vigilance informed today.

He will be forwarded to the Court of Special Judge of Vigilance, Angul, today.

The anti-graft wing during searches on properties of Baikuntha Sarangi on Friday found disproportionate assets including cash over Rs 2.56 crores, 2 multi storeyed buildings, 2 flats, 7 high value plots, Bank deposits Rs.1.5 crores, investment in Shares, Mutual fund & Insurance Rs.2.7 crores, gold over 1.141 kg, 15 imported costly wrist watches etc, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

Sarangi was set to retire on May 31. The raids were conducted a day before his retirement.