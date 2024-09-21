Bhubaneswar: Chief Engineer NV Harihara Rao, who was found in possession of a huge amount of disproportionate assets (DA), was arrested by Odisha Vigilance today.

The Vigilance arrested the corrupt engineer after searches conducted at 11 places in Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Balasore, Keonjhar and Phulbani on Friday.

On the allegation of possession of DA by NV Harihara Rao, Chief Engineer at Rural Works Circle, Balasore, the Vigilance teams comprising 11 DSPs, 7 Inspectors, 11 ASIs, and other supporting staff had carried out searches at properties belonging to him and his relatives.

During searches, he was found in possession of disproportionate assets including Rs 46.45 lakh (from his brother-in-law's house) at Berhampur, 2 buildings, one 3-BHK Flat, 2 suspected benami flats in Bhubaneswar and Berhampur, 5 high-value homestead plots, deposits/investments Rs.3.42 Crore (Rs 2.10 Crore bank deposits and Rs 1.32 Crore in stock/mutual fund), Gold 510 gms, which he could not explain satisfactorily.

In this connection, a Vigilance case has been registered against Rao and he will be forwarded to the court today.

Following assets were unearthed on Friday:

1. One double storeyed building with area 2100 Sqft. over plot No. 4592 at Bhabinipur, Berhampur.

2. One building with area 3000 Sqft. over plot No.284, at Patrapada, Bhubaneswar.

3. One 3-BHK Flat with area approx 1200 Sqft. located at Spectrum Green Apartment Flat No.205, 1st Floor, Baidyanathpur, Kamapalli, Berhampur.

4. Two benami flats, one at Orchid Residency, Sundarpada, BBSR, and another at Swastik Apartment, Baidyanathnagar, Berhampur. Ownership being verified.

5. Four high-value homestead plots including 2 in Bhubaneswar and 1 in Berhampur. Details as under;

i) A piece of land vide plot No.284, Khata No.235 with area 0.084 dcml at Patrapada, Bhubaneswar.

ii) A piece of land vide plot No.188, Khata No.266 with area 0.0058 dcml at Tangibanta, Bhubaneswar.

iii) A piece of land vide plot No.4592, Khata No.1135 with area 0.057 dcml at Berhmapur town.

iv) A piece of land vide plot No.1360/2174, Khata No.367/162 with area 0.124 dcml at Badagumula, Ganjam.

6. Bank deposits Rs 2.10 Crore.

7.Cash Rs. 46.45 lakh unearthed during search from house of his brother-in-law at Berhampur. Brother-in-law of Sri Rao is working as a government doctor at Berhampur Jail.

8.Other deposits and investments.

9.One four-wheeler and one two-wheeler.

10. A locker at SBI, Berhampur Branch, in name of his wife.