Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today embarked on a six-day visit to Singapore to attract foreign investments for the state.

He was accompanied by a high-level delegation of the Odisha government. Before his departure, the Chief Minister expressed his ambition to position Odisha as a top choice for investors globally.

"Odisha is fully prepared for investments. We aim to attract significant capital investments to enhance employment opportunities and strengthen our state’s economy. The visit will focus on sectors like chemicals, green energy, textiles, shipbuilding, logistics, electronics, and financial services, where global companies in Singapore are industry leaders. The Odisha team will engage with top executives from these industries to explore investment opportunities," the CM said.

"We will present our natural resources, skilled workforce, and progressive industrial policies as key drivers for investment in Odisha," said Majhi.

The delegation will visit world-class establishments such as the Tuas Port, Jurong Petrochemical Complex, and ITEES Singapore. These visits aim to understand advanced business models and explore implementing similar or improved systems in Odisha.

The Chief Minister will interact with the Odia diaspora in Singapore and neighbouring ASEAN countries.

Majhi expressed optimism that the visit would unlock investment opportunities across major sectors like textiles, chemicals, green energy, logistics, shipbuilding, and electronics. He said these efforts are expected to generate substantial employment opportunities for Odisha’s youth and bolster the state's economy.