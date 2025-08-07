Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja today instructed all concerned departments to prioritise the filling of 22,896 vacant posts across 10 departments.

In a directive, Ahuja asked officials to complete the recruitment process for Group-C positions by August 31, 2025.

Among the departments, the School and Mass Education Department tops the list with 8,358 vacancies, followed by the Panchayati Raj Department with 4,042 posts, and the health and Family Welfare Department with 3,677 vacancies.

According to official sources, a total of 44,909 posts are currently vacant across these 10 state government departments.