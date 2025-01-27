Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja has been allowed by the State Government to remain in additional charge of Chief Resident Commissioner, Government of Odisha, New Delhi.

The General Administration and Public Grievance Department of the Odisha Government has issued a notification in this regard.

The 1990-batch IAS officer is also serving as the Working Chairman, Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, Puri.

"Manoj Ahuja, Chief Secretary, Odisha with the additional charge of Chairman, SJTA, Puri is allowed to remain in additional charge of Chief Resident Commissioner, Government of Odisha, New Delhi," the notification said.