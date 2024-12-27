Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government extended the service period of Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja for a period of one year from January 1, 2025.

The extension was approved by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet ahead of 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas schedule from January 8 to 10 and Utkarsh Odisha schedule from January 28-29. Ahuja was set to retire on December 31, 2024.

The 1990-batch Odisha cadre IAS Officer was appointed as the Chief Secretary of Odisha on June 29, 2024. He took the charge from Pradeep Kumar Jena on July 1.

Prior to his appointment as the 46th chief secretary of Odisha, Ahuja was on central deputation.

Ahuja started his career as the Sub-Collector of Dharamgarh in Kalahandi district. He was also Collector of Khordha district. He was commissioner-cum-secretary in the Steel and Mines, Sports and Youth Services departments, commissioner of Commercial Taxes and principal secretary in the Cooperation department before his central deputation in 2017. He was the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare secretary when the Union cabinet committee on appointments approved his repatriation to Odisha cadre in June this year.