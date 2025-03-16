Cuttack: A child abducted from Baliput village in Khordha district was rescued from the Badamba area in Cuttack district after being lured with chocolate.

Per reports, some villagers noticed the child crying near Gopinathpur yesterday afternoon and approached him to enquire about the situation. The child revealed he had been kidnapped by unknown miscreants from Baliput village and brought to Gopinathpur.

However, sensing danger due to the crowded area and the presence of police personnel, the abductors abandoned the child near Gopinathpur and fled. The boy provided details about his family and identified himself as the son of Keshav Behera, a resident of Baliput village.

The concerned villagers handed over the child to the Badamba Police, who subsequently informed the Khordha Police. Upon receiving the information, the child's family reached Badamba Police Station this morning and took him back home.

Locals urged the Badamba Police to examine CCTV footage from routes leading to Gopinathpur to identify and apprehend the culprits involved in the abduction.

The Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.