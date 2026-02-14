Bhubaneswar: Madhukanta Kumar, one of the two undertrial prisoners (UTPs) who escaped from Choudwar Circle Jail on October 2 last year, was arrested from Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh.

A special team of the Odisha Police arrested Kumar from a mutt at Virndavan, Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania said today.

Kumar and another UTP Raja Sahani, both natives of Bihar, had escaped from Choudwar Circle Jail in Odisha’s Cuttack district in the night hours of October 2.

Kumar of Rampur under Gaura police limits in Sarana district and Sahani of Lohia Nagar under Muffasil police limits in Begusarai district managed to escape the jail by cutting the bars of the cell, reports said.

Cops had announced cash reward for info on the 2 jail escapees

The duo had been arrested in connection with a murder case in Panikoili area of Jajpur district. They had been initially lodged in a jail in Jajpur and later shifted to Choudwar Circle Jail.

Soon after the incident, the jail authorities had suspended two warders—Bhagat Ram and Siddhant Sahu—for dereliction of duty.

Santoshini Dash, the jailor of Choudwar Circle Jail, had been transferred and posted to Kantabanji Sub-Jail in Balanagir a few days after the incident.

The Odisha Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for anyone providing credible information on the two escapees.