Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government transferred the jailor of Choudwar Circle Jail in Cuttack on Monday, days after the escape of two undertrial prisoners (UTPs) from the prison.

Santoshini Dash, the jailor of Choudwar Circle Jail, has been transferred and posted to Kantabanji Sub-Jail in Balanagir on administrative ground, said the Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services in Odisha today.

Raghuraj Majhi, the incumbent jailor-cum-superintendent of Kantabanji Sub-Jail, has been transferred and posted as the jailor of Choudwar Circle Jail, it added.

It is worth mentioning here that the two UTPs, identified as Raja Sahani of Lohia Nagar under Muffasil police limits in Begusarai district and Madhukanta Kumar of Rampur under Gaura police limits in Sarana district of Bihar, managed to escape the jail by cutting the bars of the cell on October 3.

The duo had been arrested in connection with a murder case in Panikoili area of Odisha’s Jajpur district. They had been initially lodged in a jail in Jajpur and later shifted to Choudwar Circle Jail in Cuttack district.

The state government had suspended two warders—Bhagat Ram and Siddhant Sahu—for dereliction of duty soon after the incident.