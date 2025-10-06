Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Odisha has announced the schedule for filling up of forms for Plus-2 examinations in the state.

The regular as well as ex-regular students of Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational streams will fill up the forms for the annual higher secondary examination-2026 in their respective institutions.

The regular students can fill up the forms from October 20 to November 6 without any payment of fines. They have been asked to deposit the fees through SBI Collect between October 21 and November 7.

According to the CHSE, the regular students can fill up the forms from November 10 to 14 by paying Rs 200 as fines. They will have to deposit the fees between November 11 and 15.

The CHSE has also allowed the regular students to fill up the forms between November 17 and 19 by paying Rs 600 as penalties. The students will have to deposit the fees between November 18 and 20.

The last date for filling up of forms for regular students is November 19 and there will be no extension in this regard, said the CHSE.

As per the schedule, the ex-regular students can fill up the forms without any penalties between October 13 and 25. They will have to deposit the fees from October 14 to 27.

The ex-regular students have been allowed to fill up the forms between November 10 and 14 with Rs 200 as penalties. They have been asked to deposit the fees from November 11 to 15.

According to the CHSE, the ex-regular students can fill up the forms between November 17 and 19 with Rs 600 as penalties. The students will have to deposit the fees between November 18 and 20.