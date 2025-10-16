Bhubaneswar: With barely two and a half months left for the Plus 2 practical exams 2026, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has directed all higher secondary schools to ensure CCTV installation in examination centres by November 29.

All school principals have been asked to submit a report confirming the functional status of CCTV cameras installed in their campuses by the same date. The directive aims to make the 2026 examinations transparent, fair, and well-managed.

According to CHSE guidelines, CCTV cameras will be mandatory in the offices of centre superintendents, examination halls, and laboratories of self-financing colleges. Monitoring of the examination process will be done from the CHSE headquarters, the School and Mass Education Department, and the offices of respective district collectors.

Schools that have not yet installed CCTV cameras have been told to do so immediately. Faulty cameras must be repaired, and all activities, including the arrival of question papers, must be kept under CCTV surveillance. Institutions applying for new examination centre status must ensure that cameras are installed in examination halls and superintendent rooms before approval.

Each centre, including new ones for the 2026 session, must be equipped with DVR/NVR systems, Insta Cloud static IP addresses, Insta Cloud series numbers, and high-speed internet (minimum 50 Mbps). Schools must also provide details such as the college name and code, internet provider, DVR/NVR serial number, username, and password of their CCTV system by November 29.

Failure to comply within the stipulated deadline will lead to cancellation of both theory and practical examination centre status, warned CHSE Controller of Examinations, Prashant Kumar Parida, adding that recommendations for disciplinary action will be sent to the state government.

Meanwhile, the Council is planning to establish theory examination centres in 90 upgraded institutions that have recently transitioned from high schools to higher secondary schools. Before granting approval, such institutions must ensure adequate facilities for students, including CCTV surveillance, power backup, internet connectivity, and proper boundary fencing.

Council officials are currently inspecting these upgraded schools to verify infrastructure readiness. “If any institution fails to meet the required standards, it will not be designated as an examination centre,” said Parida.

The Internal Assessment, Projcct Examination and Practical Examination of annual examination 2026 will be held from 22.12.2025 to 31.12.2025 and 02.01.2026 to 15.01.2026 respcctivcly in all Higher Secondary Schools/ Colleges affiliated to the CHSE.