Cuttack: Odisha Vigilance on Saturday arrested Kishore Kumar Sahani, Senior Assistant at City Hospital, Cuttack, in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

He will be produced before the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack.

During searches by Vigilance sleuths, Kishore Kumar Sahani, Senior Assistant, City Hospital, Office of CDMO, Cuttack, was found in possession of disproportionate assets including 2 buildings, 19 high value plots, cash Rs.3.30 lakhs, gold 135 gms, deposits over Rs.55.48 lakhs, etc, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

Investigations further revealed that Sahani allegedly misappropriated government funds to the tune of ₹1.24 crore during his tenure at City Hospital. The irregularities reportedly involved non-deposit of government money, fraudulent withdrawals from official accounts, and transfer of funds to personal accounts of himself and family members.

Vigilance has registered a case against Sahani. The probe is underway to ascertain the full extent of his assets and financial irregularities.