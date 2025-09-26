Bhubaneswar: The results of Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Examination-2023, conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), were published today.

Altogether 398 candidates, including 144 women, have qualified in the OCS Exam-2023.

Priyanshu Pal has topped the OCS Exam while Ananya Mishra is the second topper. Sovan Pattanaik has secured the third position while the fourth position went to Mirza Faiz Ahmed Quadri.

Chinmaya Sahu got the fifth position while Antim Swain has secured the sixth position. Shailesh Kumar Bhoi, Mohommad Nazif Hatif, Chinmaya Kumar Padhi and Milan Mohapatra have secured the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth position respectively.

Ananya Mishra is the lone woman in the top ten successful candidates.

The Main (Written) tests of the OCS Exam-2023 were conducted from April 19 to May 15 while the Personality tests were held from September 6 to September 18.

“On the basis Main (Written) tests and Personality tests of the Odisha Civil Services Examination2023, the commission recommends 398 candidates, including 144 women, in order of merit for appointment to the posts/services coming under the Odisha Civil Services (Group-A & B), pursuant to Advetisement No. 20 of 2023-24,” said the OPSC in a notification today.