Bhubaneswar: The results of Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2023 were published today.

The OCS (Preliminary) Examination-2023 was held December 15, last year.

As many as 4,799 candidates including 1573 women have qualified in the OCS (Preliminary) Examination-2023, said the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) in a notification today.

The successful candidates have been provisionally qualified for admission to OCS Main (Written) Examination-2023, added the OPSC.

The candidates who had appeared the OCS (Preliminary) Examination-2023 can check the results by visiting the website of OPSC (www.opsc.gov.in).

The detailed programme of OCS (Main) Written Examination-2023 will be notified later, said the OPSC.