Bhubaneswar: The results of the annual Class 10 examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, will be declared in the second week of May.

Announcing the development, BSE President Srikant Tarai said the evaluation process is nearing completion and is expected to conclude within the next two days. The evaluation of answer sheets began on March 19.

This year, a total of 5,10,778 students appeared for the examination, which was held from February 21 to March 6.

Tarai also noted the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and QR code technology in managing the Class 10 examinations has been successful.

Regarding the discrepancy in one of the Science question paper sets, Tarai stated the managing committee of the board will take a decision on the matter. Notably, Set-C of the Science question paper had a total of 96 marks instead of the required 100. A question carrying four marks was missing, whereas the other three sets of the same subject had the full 100 marks.

The Class 10 examinations were conducted this year at 3,133 exam centres across all 30 districts of the State. Additionally, 314 nodal centres were established for administrative purposes. All examination centres were placed under CCTV surveillance to ensure transparency and prevent malpractice.