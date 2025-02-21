Balasore: In a shocking incident, a Class 10 student died after falling unconscious hours before taking the Board Exams in Bahanaga block of Odisha's Balasore district here today. The deceased was identified as Chandrashekhar Majhi, son of one Kailash Majhi of Baripada village in the block.

He was a student of Uday Narayan High School.

As per reports, Chandrashekhar had fallen sick three days back after having food at a community feast. When his condition did not improve, his parents took him to a doctor on Thursday where he was given some medications. But his stomach pain reportedly persisted.

The following day, his mother helped him shower as he got ready to leave for the exam centre which was at Kalyani Nuapur High School around five km away. But soon after he had a bath, Chandrashekhar collapsed. His parents rushed him to the nearest hospital in Soro but doctors declared him brought dead