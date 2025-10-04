Cuttack: In a tragic mishap, a 16 year-old boy is suspected to have drowned after he went missing in Kathajodi river in Odisha's Cuttack district on Friday. He was identified as Shriyanshu Das, son of Santosh Das from Madhuban in Kendrapara district. He was studying in Class 10 in DAV Public School, CDA-6.

As per reports, Shriyanshu was bathing in Kathajodi river at Balighat when he went missing. When locals could not spot him after he took a dip in the water, they suspected him to have drowned and immediately informed Bidanasi Fire Services who arrived at the spot and promptly started search operations.

The teenager was still untraceable till reports last came in. The search operations are still ongoing, official sources said.