Udala/Baripada: In yet another shocking incident of ragging which seems to be continuing unabated in educational institutions, a Class 7 student sustained injuries after he was allegedly assaulted by his senior in Udala in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.The accused, a student of Class 10, allegedly even threatened to kill the minor boy.

The incident took place in the hostel of Basipitha High School which comes under Khunta police limits. The idenities of the students have not been disclosed yet. Though the alleged ragging took place in February, the matter came to light after the victim student shared his ordeal with his parents recently following which they filed a police complaint on Wednesday.

As per the allegations levelled by the victim's parents, he was beaten up with an iron rod and even attacked with a sharp knife by the accused student, leading to injuries.

Though it is still unclear as to what circumstances led to the incident, it has raised serious concerns on the state of affairs in government-run residential schools and the lack of vigilance by authorities concerned to curb ragging cases. Official sources said the headmaster of the High School has fixed up a meeting of guardians concerned for counselling but the victim boy's parents refused to withdraw the complaint.

Police said they are investigating into the matter. However they said during probe, some students who witnessed the incident confirmed that the boy was beaten up with a rod with hands tied up in a belt. They, however, refused to divulge further details.