Koraput: Cases of ragging in government residential schools continue to raise concerns as yet another student was allegedly beaten up by seniors in Laxmipur block of Odisha's Koraput district. The boy, identified as Abhilash Saunta, sustained serious injuries and has been admitted in the hospital for treatment.

Saunta, a Class 8 student, was a resident of Lachamani village but was staying at the Panchada Sevashram. As per his parents' allegations, he was assaulted by four of his seniors who tied up his hands and feet and beat him up mercilessly.

Sustaining critical injuries, Saunta was found in a traumatised state hiding along the roadside by an autodriver who immediately took him to Kakirigumma hospital. When his parents were informed, they reached immediately, called an 108 ambulance and shifted Saunda to Laxmipur Community health Centre.

On being asked, the boy narrated the ordeal and said the accused seniors had threatened to kill him if he disclosed the matter to anyone. His parents then reported the matter to police.

Panchada sevashram, which accommodates over 400 students, has often reported incidents of violence among hostel inmates but there has been no intervention till now.

Guardians of students alleged that in the last one year, there have been multiple cases of violence and ragging in the residential school and the headmaster had been apprised of the issue as well. But he reportedly did not pay heed which led to continuing cases of bullying and harassment on the school premises.