Bhadrak: Police have arrested a 26 year-old man for allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl in Simulia in Odisha's Balasore district. The accused, identified as Prasanta Samal of Antara village in Simulia block, was nabbed following a formal police complaint by the survivor's mother.

Before his arrest, Prasanta was beaten up and his bike set on fire by irate villagers who, on hearing the girl's screams, rushed to her rescue.

As per reports, the teenager, a Class 9 student, was returning from tuitions on a bicycle on Sunday at around 9 am when the accused intercepted her. He then dragged her to an isolated spot and raped her. Locals nearby heard her cry for help and rushed to her aid. They also caught hold of Prasanta, tied him to a tree and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

The girl, meanwhile, was taken to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital for treatment. ADMO Minatilata Das informed that her condition is stable now.

Addressing mediapersons, police said a case has been registered under POCSO Act following a written complaint by the girl's family. The accused has been arrested and produced in court. Investigation has been initiated.

Following the incident, district administrations of Bhadrak and Balasore along with senior police officials visited the survivor at the hospital. They assured all possible assistance.

DIG (Eastern Range) Satyajit Nayak said a forensic team is on the spot and collecting all evidence. All measures are being taken to ensure the case is handled with sensitivity as the girl is a minor. Her health is stable, he added.