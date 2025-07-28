Jagatsinghpur: In a deeply disturbing pattern of rising teenage pregnacies amid surge in sexual assault cases, a Class 9 student was found pregnant in Kujang block of Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district.

The issue came to the fore after the minor girl had a stillbirth following her admission in the hospital. Police have detained two youths including a minor in this connection.

As per reports, the girl, who belonged to Gandakipur, was found pregnant after she started bleeding on Sunday night. She had a pre-term delivery after being admitted to Mahakuma hospital within Kujang police limits. The fetus was four months old.

Hospital authorities said her body was underdeveloped to carry a pregnancy resulting in the stillbirth. They also informed that a team of doctors are monitoring her health as the pregnancy had proved to be life-threatening.

Police, meanwhile, started investigation and held two youths suspecting them of being involved with the girl. Official source said one of the boys was also a minor and the girl's neighbour. He was one year senior to her and was in a relationship with her one and a half year back. After the family got to know, they had filed a complaint and the accused boy had been in custody for a while. He had been out on bail afew days later. Police nabbed him from Erasama while he was on the way to Grameswar Peeth. The other accused youth was apprehended from Duadiha Balisaahi.

Official sources said the duo are being interrogated. Others suspected to be involved in the incident will be held soon, they said.

In a related development, another Class 9 student was found pregnant in Laxmipur area of Koraput district. The girl was staying in a students' hostel in Bandhugaon block.

The incidents have sparked widespread outrage among people as women across age groups continue to be subjected to sexual violence in various formes on a daily basis.





