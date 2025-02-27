Jajpur: Another Class X girl student in Odisha delivers a baby. This is second such incident in the State within a period of one week. Three days back, a Class X student gave birth to a baby boy in Chitrakonda in Malkangiri district.

Per reports, the Class X student from Bari in Jajpur district delivered a baby girl today at the Jajpur hospital. She could not appear the board exam today.

On Monday, the Class X girl student of a Government-run residential school in Chirtrakonda delivered the baby boy at the Chitrakonda Sub-Divisional Hospital after she wrote her Matric examination papers.

The girl was staying in the ashram school run by the State SC/ST Department. Even though the girl was pregnant for past several months, she attended classes and sat for exams without the authorities of the school noticing her condition.

The local police as well as the District Welfare Officer investigated the matter after it came to light.

As a disciplinary action, the Malkangiri District Administration dismissed woman employee of the Government-run residential school and suspended an Auxillary Nurse Midwife (ANM) today.

The district administration disengaged Lady Matron Suchitra Charchi with immediate effect and suspended ANM (SSD) Kabita Kumari Patra.

The school Headmaster Ajit Kumar Madkami was also suspended by the Malkangiri District Collector on basis of the recommendation of the District Welfare Officer.