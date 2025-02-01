Bhubaneswar: In order to ensure smooth registration of apartments, the Odisha Government today issued a notification, stating the registration authorities cannot deny to register any apartment completed before February 25, 2017.

This will ease the difficulties of apartment owners in registering the sale deeds and transfer deeds.

The Urban and Housing Development Department notified, “Without prejudice to any existing Acts and Rules, it is hereby clarified that Registration Authorities shall not deny the registration of any apartment citing provisions of the OAOM Act, if the apartment was completed before the commencment of RERA in the State, i.e. prior to February 25, 2017.”

In the notification, the H&UD Department also urged the Revenue and Disaster Management Department to issue instructions to the Registration Officers to facilitate the registration of such apartments.

The Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Act, 2023 (OAOM Act), which came into force on June 28, 2023, consolidate and streamline the laws related to apartment ownership and management.

The OAOM Act aligns with the apartment ownership and management norms provisioned in the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA), the notification mentioned.