Malkangiri: In what could have been a major mishap, an overloaded lift collapsed and got stuck mid-way, trapping people inside at the district headquarters hospital in Malkangiri in Odisha on Thursday. The lift, consisting of patients’ relatives, reportedly malfunctioned as it was carrying more than double its capacity. All the individuals were fortunately rescued on time and no casualty was reported.

As per reports, the elevator had a capacity of 10-12 persons but was carrying 27 people. Unable to bear the load, the lift wire snapped while moving from the first floor to the second floor. Its door was opened manually after the emergency siren immediately went off and hospital staff rushed to evacuate the people trapped inside.

Eyewitnesses said it could have been a potential tragedy had the security personnel not responded promptly.

This is not an isolated case where the lift malfunctioned. Sources said there have been multiple lift failures in the past where patients and their attendants have been stranded, triggering serious concern over safety protocols and maintenance in government hospitals.

Addressing mediapersons, the hospital management confirmed that the lift would remain out of service until repaired. "A team of mechanics from Visakhapatnam will be coming to repair the elevator and restore operations on Friday," said Additional District Medical Officer (ADMO) Dr. Brajakishore Das.

Following the incident, locals expressed their outrage demanding stricter monitoring of safety norms for patients and attendants in medical facilities and prevent similar epsiodes in future.