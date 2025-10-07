Sundargarh: A major mishap was averted after a tow truck reportedly crashed into a residential house in Talasara block of Odisha's Sundargarh district on Monday. Both inhabitants of the house as well as the driver had a miraculous escape. The incident took place in Balisankara village late in the night.

As per reports, the heavy-duty vehicle bearing registration number HR-47F-5091 had been roped in for roadside assistance after another truck (HR-47E-2074) broke down. The mechanical breakdown had required to tow the truck safey to its depot.

The tow truck operator, after securing the broken-down vehicle, was heading from Raipur to Uttar Pradesh. While transporting the malfunctioning truck, the tow rope suddenly snapped resulting in the larger vehicle to veer off the road. Losing balance, the latter slammed into a house belonging to one Anirudh Majhi on the roadside. The impact caused damage to several portions of the house.

Luckily, the family members who were sleeping when the crash took place, were unharmed and had a close shave. They rushed to safety without any injuries.The tow truck driver too escaped unhurt.

Talasara police, on getting information, reached the crash site and have detained both the vehicles. A case has been registered and investigation initiated into the matter.