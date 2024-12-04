Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Council of Ministers in Maharashtra tomorrow (December 5).

The new Council of Ministers under the leadership of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in at a special event at Azad Maidan in Mumbai at 5 pm on Thursday.

The Odisha Chief Minister is likely to travel to Mumbai to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states among other dignitaries are expected to attend the event in Mumbai.

Fadnavis will become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third time.

He had taken charge as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the first time in 2014. Fadnavis completed his five-year tenure in 2019.

The BJP leader was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the second time in 2019. However, he submitted his resignation within 72 hours after BJP failed to garner the required majority to run the government in the state.

Fadnavis worked as the Deputy Chief Minister in the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP coalition government under the leadership of Eknath Shinde from 2022 to 2024.

The three-party Mahayuti coalition retained power in the just concluded Assembly polls in Maharashtra.