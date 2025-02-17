Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will launch altogether 16 new initiatives in 2025-26 financial year.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Finance portfolio, announced these initiatives while tabling the Budget proposal for 2025-26 fiscal in the Assembly today.

The new initiatives are:

Antyodaya Gruha Yojana

The state government has proposed to launch Antyodaya Gruha Yojana with an allocation of Rs 7,550 crore.

Under the initiative, the government will provide concrete houses to families living below poverty line in Odisha.

The scheme will cover families left out of existing housing schemes, victims of natural and manmade disasters and people displaced by government projects among others.

The state government has planned to construct 75,000 houses with provisions of incentives to the beneficiaries under the new initiative.

Subhadra Surakhya

The government has announced to launch a new initiative Subhadra Surakshya to ensure safety and security of women in the state. It has allocated Rs 153 crore towards the initiative in Budget 2025-26.

Shri Jagannath Darshan Yojana

The state government has decided to launch Shri Jagannath Darshan Yojana in Odisha.

The government has allocated Rs 30 crore for this purpose.

Under the initiative, poor devotees will get an opportunity to visit Puri Jagannath temple and get Mahaprasad free of cost.

Northern Odisha Development Council

The government will form the Northern Odisha Development Council in 2025-26 fiscal. The Chief Minister has allocated Rs 200 crore for this purpose.

The council will work towards addressing regional disparities by facilitating investments, improving governance and enhancing the quality of life for people of North Odisha districts.

Odisha Pusti Mission

The Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pusti Yojana (MSPY) aims at improving the nutrition of women, adolescent girls and children across the state with a budgetary allocation of Rs 526 crore.

As a further step in this regard, Odisha Pusti Mission will be established with an allocation of Rs 100 crore. It will ensure effective delivery of nutritional support to the beneficiaries.

Bakulabana Unnayan

The Chief Minister has announced to launch Bakulabana Unnayan initiative with an allocation of Rs 50 crore in 2025-26 fiscal.

Under the initiative, the government will develop Bakulaban at Satyabadi in Puri district as an iconic heritage site and pilgrimage of learning.

Ama Similipal

Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district is facing threats from deforestation, poaching and forest fires, which necessitates conservation efforts.

The state government will launch Ama Similipal Yojana with an outlay of Rs 50 crore for overall upkeep and development of the tiger reserve.

Model Mandi

The government has planned to set up Model Mandis in the state with an allocation of Rs 50 crore.

In the initial phase, 100 model mandis will be constructed across the state. The mandis will have necessary facilities like rest sheds, covered pindis, toilets, godowns and modern testing and grading facilities.

Saheed Laxman Nayak Adarsh Vidyalaya

The state government is committed for a comprehensive development of the residential schools as state of art educational institutions, said the Chief Minister.

The government will launch Saheed Laxman Nayak Adrash Vidyalaya with an allocation of Rs 100 crore, he added.

Odia Diaspora: O-SAMPARK

The Odia diaspora has made significant contributions in the fields of technology, academia, healthcare and entrepreneurship. The government has decided to launch Odia Diaspora: O-SAMPARK with an allocation of Rs 10 crore to have continuous engagement with people of Odisha staying abroad.

Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana

Sometimes poor families find it very difficult to marry off their daughters. The Chief Minister has announced to launch Mukhya Mantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana with an outlay of Rs 12 crore.

Under the scheme, mass marriages will be performed and the government will bear all the expenses as well as provide gifts to the bride.

Southern Odisha Development Council

The state government has constituted a taskforce for the formation of South Odisha Development Council (SODC).

The council will speed up developmental activities in South Odisha districts. The government has allocated Rs 200 crore for SODC in Budget 2025-26.

Swachha Odisha

The Chief Minister has announced Swachha Odisha scheme with an outlay of Rs 261 crore to enhance solid, liquid and wastewater management in cities and towns across Odisha.

Aame Padhiba Aama Bhasare

The state government has planned to emphasize pre-school education in mother tongue for laying strong foundation in children between 3 and 6 years.

The Aame Padhiba Ama Bhasare scheme would facilitate early childhood education in mother tongue in alignment with new Education policy.

Atal Bus Stand

The state government has allocated Rs 1,085 crore towards Mukhyamantri Bus Seva Yojana in Budget 2025-26.

The government will launch Atal Bus Stand scheme with an outlay of Rs 1,266 crore for the construction, operation and maintenance of 133 bus stands across the state.

Samruddha Sahara

The government will launch Samruddha Sahar scheme with an allocation of Rs 408 crore. The scheme seeks to transform Odisha’s urban landscape into engines of growth, powered by innovation, sustainability and inclusivity.