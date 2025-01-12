Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today announced three mega projects for Bargarh district in Odisha.

The Chief Minister announced the projects while attending the world famous Dhanu Jatra at Bargarh.

The state government will construct a permanent ‘Rangamahal’ (court of King Kansa) at Bargarh for the organization of the annual festival. The government will spend Rs 12.80 crore for this purpose, said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also announced that the state government will construct an anicut on Jeera river, located close to Bargarh, with an expenditure of Rs 80 crore.

Similarly, the state government will spend Rs 30 crore for beautification of Bargarh canal, added the Chief Minister.

Bargarh Dhanu Jatra, considered as the largest open-air theatre in the world, was inaugurated on January 3. It is scheduled to conclude on January 13.

The festival is celebrated across 8-km radius at Bargarh municiplaity and its nearby areas. It is enacted on the theme of ‘Mathura Vijay’, which depicts the victory of Lord Krishna against his uncle and demon king Kansa.

This year, the state government raised the financial grants for Bargarh Dhanu Jatra to Rs 1 crore from the existing Rs 10 lakh to elevate the festival to international status.

Besides, the state government earmarked additional Rs 50 lakh for the promotion and live broadcast of the festival.

The government also announced to provide an honorarium of Rs 10,000 each to as many as 170 prominent artistes associated with the festival.