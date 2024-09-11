Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced a hike in the ex-gratia amount for construction workers in case of any accidental death at their workplaces.

The state government has hiked the ex-gratia to Rs 6 lakh from the existing amount of Rs 4 lakh.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the hike in the ex-gratia at a convention of the construction workers today.

The state government will provide Rs 6 lakh as ex-gratia for construction workers for any accidental death during their employment, said the Chief Minister.

Besides, the state government will provide Rs 3 lakh as ex-gratia for construction workers for any natural death during their employment. Earlier, the ex-gratia amount was Rs 2 lakh, added the Chief Minister.