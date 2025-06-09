Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a substantial hike in the ex-gratia compensation for death in attacks by wild animals in the state.

The state government has increased the ex-gratia compensation in case of death due to attacks by wild animals to Rs 10 lakh from the existing Rs 6 lakh, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement today.

Residents of villages located close to the forested areas often face attacks from wild animals. The animal attacks cause damage to life and property in those villages. Taking this into consideration, the Chief Minister has increased the ex-gratia compensation, added the CMO.

The state government has also decided to provide concrete houses to people under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana or equivalent amount of monetary compensation if there is damage to their houses due to the wild animal attacks, said the CMO.

The government will provide Rs 3,000 as compensation for any damage to a person’s kitchen, granary and pen due to the animal attacks.

Similarly, the state government will provide compensation of Rs 5,000 per metre if there is damage to a person’s concrete boundary wall due to animal attacks. However, the total compensation in this regard for a household will not exceed Rs 25,000, said the CMO.