Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of World Milk Day 2025, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today announced a significant incentive for milk producers in the state. Producers associated with OMFED (Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation) will now receive an additional ₹3 per litre of milk supplied to the federation.

The announcement was made at a state-level event organised by the Department of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development at Lok Seva Bhavan, Bhubaneswar.

The CM said that out of the total price hike of Rs 4 per litre for the consumers, the state government will bear Rs 2 per litre for them.

Alongside the price hike, the Chief Minister also declared an Accidental Death Benefit of ₹1 lakh to the families of OMFED-affiliated farmers in case of accidental death.

During the event, CM Majhi launched three new OMFED products—OMFED Bucket Curd, A2 Milk, and A2 Desi Cow Ghee.

Highlighting the importance of dairy in rural livelihood and nutrition, the Chief Minister said, “Odisha is an agrarian state, and milk production is a vital part of our rural economy. It is not just a source of income but also a key contributor to the nutritional needs of our society.” The state produced 26.4 lakh metric tonnes of milk in 2023–24, and efforts are underway to double this figure in the next five years, he said.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to the dairy sector through the Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana, which provides up to 70% financial assistance to cattle rearers. Under this scheme, ₹71 crore was distributed in 2024–25 to nearly 3 lakh beneficiaries for cattle farming, buffalo rearing, calf management, livestock insurance, and fodder cultivation.

Further expanding support for animal welfare, the government has initiated the Mukhyamantri Prani Kalyan Yojana with a budget of ₹186 crore. Under this scheme, registered goshalas (cow shelters) are provided ₹20,000 per animal for care and maintenance in two instalments. In November last year, ₹9 crore was given to 68 goshalas, and today, another ₹10.5 crore has been distributed to 77 shelters, benefitting around 22,000 stray and helpless cattle across the state.

In addition, the state government has allocated ₹10.5 crore to animal welfare organisations working in 77 registered goshalas for the care of abandoned cattle.

With the new initiatives, CM Majhi expressed hope that Odisha’s dairy sector would witness exponential growth while improving the livelihoods of over 2.5 lakh dairy farmers in the state.