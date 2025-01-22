Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has praised the Odisha Police's Special Operation Group (SOG) for its pivotal role in a joint anti-Maoist operation in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, where 14 Maoists were killed. In recognition of their efforts, the Chief Minister announced a three-fold increase in the risk allowance for the SOG jawans.

As per the announcement, the SOG jawans will now receive a risk allowance of ₹25,000 per month. Earlier, the amount was ₹8,000.

"The state government has decided to hike the special risk allowance for SOG jawans from ₹8,000 to ₹25,000 per month. The Chief Minister emphasized that anti-Maoist operations in Odisha will be intensified in the coming days," the Odisha Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

According to a statement by Odisha Police, the operation, conducted jointly by Odisha SOG, Chhattisgarh Police, and CRPF personnel, eliminated 14 Maoists, including five women. Among those killed was Ramachandra alias Chalapathi, a central committee member of the outlawed outfit.