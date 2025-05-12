Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday announced a year-long celebration across the state to mark the 100th year of the invention of the 'Ol Chiki', the script used for writing the Santali language.

The Chief Minister announced during his address at a special event held at Mahuldiha village in Rairangpur of Mayurbhanj district on Monday, to commemorate the centenary celebrations of the invention of the Ol Chiki script and the 120th birth anniversary of the inventor of the script, Guru Gomke Pandit Raghunath Murmu.

Addressing the gathering, CM Majhi said: "Pandit Murmu was not just an individual but a movement, a consciousness, and a visionary of art and culture. The 100-year celebration of the Ol Chiki script is not just a tribute to a literary invention of an inventor, but a recognition of the language, culture, and identity of an entire indigenous community."

He said that the invention of the ‘Ol Chiki’ script by Murmu was a new chapter in the development of a culture.

Majhi further stated that Pandit Murmu is not just a purveyor of knowledge and education; he has revealed the inner values of this land. He emphasised that language is more than a medium of communication—it represents identity, existence, and expression. Societies that take pride in their language naturally progress.

“Ol Chiki is a symbol of that pride, and it strengthens the community through education, solidarity, and culture,” Majhi said.

The Chief Minister reiterated the state's commitment to Santali language development through initiatives in primary education, textbook preparation, teacher training, and linguistic research.

He noted that Odisha has integrated Pandit Murmu’s name into its educational and cultural policies.

“The path shown by Pandit Murmu remains radiant for the Santali society. I wish future generations to continue to uphold his values, knowledge, and love for culture,” the Chief Minister added, calling for mutual respect and harmony across languages, faiths, and cultures.

The Chief Minister also announced on this occasion that an international seminar will be organised to promote and propagate the Santali language.

He informed in his speech that the ‘Ol Chiki’ library will be established in Baripada to make all the books written by Pandit Murmu accessible to the public.

He further announced the construction of Pandit Raghunath Murmu Open Theatre-Museum, and a heritage building at his workplace to honour Murmu.

Majhi also informed that Pandit Murmu’s ancestral residence at Dandbose will be developed as a Memorial Pilgrimage Site.

The Chief Minister announced a special package of Rs 50 crore for the above purpose.

