Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has called on the youths of the state to join civil defence organisations and contribute to the safety and security of citizens.

Currently, there are 12 civil defence organisations operating in the state, and the Chief Minister has directed the formation of new organisations in other areas as needed.

Majhi urged them to volunteer and take part in civil defence activities, highlighting the importance of collective responsibility in protecting lives and property. “The safety of lives and property of common people is our collective responsibility. Security and service are our highest duties,” Majhi emphasised.

The Chief Minister appealed to the youth to step forward with a sense of nationalism and serve. He further encouraged those interested in joining to apply directly to the Collectors, who act as the controllers of district civil defence units.

Assuring support for volunteers, Majhi stated that they would receive proper training and be equipped to provide essential services during emergencies. He expressed hope that the youths would join the civil defence organisation with a spirit of service and patriotism, thereby fostering a stronger sense of national duty in the state.