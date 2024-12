Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has appointed his cabinet colleagues as ‘ministers in-charge’ of various districts in Odisha.

The ministers will be designated as ‘Prabhari Mantri’, said the state government in a statement. Almost all members of the Council of Ministers in Odisha have been made as the Prabhari Mantri. The ministers have been given the charge of two districts each.