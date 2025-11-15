Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today enquired about the health condition of Ollywood playback singer Humane Sagar, who has been admitted to the medical ICU at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar with multiple complications.

The Chief Minister talked to the doctors of the premier health institute and asked them to provide the best possible treatment to the ailing singer.

If required, the Ollywood singer will be shifted to AIIMS-Delhi for better treatment, said the Chief Minister.

The Ollywood singer has been put on ventilator support

“The Ollywood singer is critically ill and he has been put on ventilator support,” said the premium healthcare institute in a health bulletin.

During initial evaluation, the singer was found to have multiorgan dysfunction syndrome, chronic liver failure, bilateral pneumonia and dilated cardiomyopathy with severe LV systolic dysfunction, read the health bulletin.

Sagar (36) has been placed under the care of intensivist and ECMO specialist Dr Srikant Behera for evaluation and management, said AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

“He has been administered broad spectrum antibiotics and other supportive measures as per the standard protocol. He is under continuous monitoring and evaluation,” it added.